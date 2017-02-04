Full moon over Trump Tower

Racing on the Cossatot
Unique whitewater event on the horizon
Donald Trump doesn't think the American people want to see his tax returns, so let's show him that we do in the classiest way possible!The protesters note a previous state-level court ruling in Maryland that found mooning, in certain cases, is protected First Amendment speech.
... we'll pull down our pants for a whole 10 seconds and send a powerful message to the Washington elites.
This so-called president talking about a so-called judge? LOL.
Coming from a so-called president, Drumpf's 'plaint is high praise for Judge Robart.
I wish I could be next to Rapert on the day he stands before the…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings