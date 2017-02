Full moon over Trump Tower

Via Facebook page for Operation "Kiss Our Asses, Release Your Taxes!

Donald Trump doesn't think the American people want to see his tax returns, so let's show him that we do in the classiest way possible!



... we'll pull down our pants for a whole 10 seconds and send a powerful message to the Washington elites.



Hoping to protest against the asinine behavior in the White House, thousands have expressed interest in a planned mass-mooning of Trump Tower in Chicago.Protesters behind the "Chicago moons Trump Tower" event on Facebook plan to lay bare their complaints with the Trump administration on Sunday, Feb. 10. At 4:00 p.m., in the riverside area in front of the tower, they will gather, turn, and drop their pants. The full moon will last for ten seconds.The Facebook page states that their aim is to demand that President Trump release his taxes. Throughout the campaign, Trump lied, repeatedly and directly, to the American people — saying that he would eventually release his taxes. Once he took office, his aides admitted that it was all a ruse and Trump plans to continue to hide his taxes indefinitely.From theevent page:The protesters note a previous state-level court ruling in Maryland that found mooning, in certain cases, is protected First Amendment speech.Hundreds of thousands of people have signed a petition to the White House requesting that Trump release his taxes. Trump's team says no one cares.