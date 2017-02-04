Local scientists planning Trump protest in Little Rock to coincide with Earth Day March for Science

Racing on the Cossatot
Unique whitewater event on the horizon
If you’re a hunter, you should care about clean, healthy forests. If you’re a fisherman, you should care about clean water. If you’re a parent, you should care about the science of clean air. If you’re somebody who thinks their electric bills are too high, you should care about making sure that we have clean energy at an affordable cost. All of these things are the result of science.Kori Bohon, P.h.D. student in applied biosciences, is one of the organizers of the march:
So far, nearly 2,000 people have joined the Facebook group promoting the event.
I know, in my field, we have a really hard time getting grants. Like, everybody’s fighting for grants, anyway. And then, when I heard he was wanting to deregulate the EPA and censor climate data, and all these things started upsetting me, because ... transparency in science, even if it’s not good for business, is really important.
When the administration started throwing around the term, ‘alternative facts, it gave people the impression that, just because you believe something, even in the face of evidence, that that’s okay; you don’t have to believe in the evidence because you believe in something else.
Showing 1-1 of 1
Call it a gut feeling; women's intuition; or just a hunch. But I sense my…
is rapert signed up to participate?
The "rest of America" is the real mob, the group who has promoted your POS…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings