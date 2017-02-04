Saturday open line

Racing on the Cossatot
Unique whitewater event on the horizon
Cotton is so scared of facing folks, face-to-face and face questions and criticism. Rotten Cotton…
What a mental midget. While predictable, it is so sad and tired whenever this blowhard…
Wonder where's the savings from "more efficient government" that A$a! was counting on to fund…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings