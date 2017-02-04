Find out more →

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Saturday open line

Posted By on Sat, Feb 4, 2017 at 4:43 PM

  • Via Facebook

Signs and portents everywhere. The Portland Patch reports on the Portland, Ore., teen above, who had to go the ER after her pet ball python went into her earlobe and got stuck ("it all happened SO fast that before I even knew what was going on it was already too late"). She called for help, but as the Patch puts it: "Firefighters were flummoxed." She went to the emergency room. Some local anesthetic for her and lubricant for the python did the trick. Everyone is okay: teen and snake.

What I am trying to say is that the line is open and it's over to you...
