Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Sunday, February 5, 2017

Federal appeals court rejects Trump administration's request to reinstate travel ban

Posted By on Sun, Feb 5, 2017 at 8:25 AM

TRUMP: We're gonna whine so much you may even get tired of whining.
  • TRUMP: We're gonna whine so much you may even get tired of whining.
The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit this morning rejected the Trump administration's request for an immediate stay to reinstate the president's ban on refugees and certain visa holders from entering the country, the New York Times reports.

The ban remains lifted for now; previously canceled traveling visas are reinstated and those impacted can enter the country.

Trump's executive order a week into his presidency enacted an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. from citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations as well as a 120-ban on entry for all refugees. Trump's press secretary, Sean Spicer, has scolded the media for calling the ban a ban. Alternative diction! However, Trump himself has publicly referred to the ban as a ban numerous times, including this weekend.

On Friday, U.S. District Senior Judge James Robart, a federal judge in Washington state, issued a nationwide temporary injunction blocking enforcement of the ban. Trump was unable to control his emotions following this ruling, calling Robart, a George W. Bush appointee, a "so-called judge" and promising that his ruling would be overturned. This morning, Trump's first attempt to do so was a failure, with the federal appeals court swiftly rejecting the Justice Department's appeal of Robart's ruling.

Around 60,000 visas had been revoked under Trump's ban, according to the State Department (the Justice Department put the number at more than 100,000). Spicer had previously given the alternative fact that only 109 people's visas were impacted, continuing a pattern of the Trump administration holding the American people in utter contempt by telling them bald-faced lies.

Briefs will be filed Monday in the Ninth Circuit. The Trump administration is not going to file for an immediate stay with the Supreme Court, instead letting the appeals process play out.
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

  • Maddie's Place makes a believer out of a skeptic

    After a long hiatus, I return to Maddie's Place in Riverdale and find the food is a lot tastier than I remembered.
    • by Michael Roberts
    • Aug 19, 2015

  • Lawyers plead for mercy in Fort Smith forum shopping case

    Twelve of the lawyers facing punishment by federal Judge P.K. Holmes in Fort Smith for moving a class action case against an insurance company out of his court to a state court where it was speedily settled have filed their argument against sanctions.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jun 16, 2016

  • Matt Campbell files ethics complaint against Dennis Milligan

    Little Rock attorney and blogger Matt Campbell, whose knack for deep research brought down Mark Darr, Mike Maggio and Dexter Suggs, now has his sights trained on another worthy target. Today, he filed a 113-page ethics complaint against state Treasurer Dennis Milligan that includes 14 separate allegations.
    • by Benjamin Hardy and Lindsey Millar
    • Aug 20, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Racing on the Cossatot

Racing on the Cossatot

Unique whitewater event on the horizon

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: Saturday open line

    • My mothers neighbour is working part time and averaging $9000 a month. I'm a single…

    • Posted by Alma Cook
    • on February 5, 2017

  • Re: Your daily dose of Jason Rapert

    • I get paid 82 every hour from online joobs. I never thought Id be able…

    • Posted by Alma Cook
    • on February 5, 2017

  • Re: Your daily dose of Jason Rapert

    • I get paid 82 every hour from online joobs. I never thought Id be able…

    • Posted by Alma Cook
    • on February 5, 2017

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation