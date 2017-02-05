Federal appeals court rejects Trump administration's request to reinstate travel ban

-
The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit
this morning rejected the Trump administration's request for an immediate stay to reinstate the president's ban on refugees and certain visa holders from entering the country, the New York Times reports
.
The ban remains lifted for now; previously canceled traveling visas are reinstated and those impacted can enter the country.
Trump's executive order a week into his presidency enacted an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. from citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations as well as a 120-ban on entry for all refugees. Trump's press secretary, Sean Spicer
, has scolded the media for calling the ban a ban. Alternative diction! However, Trump himself has publicly referred to the ban as a ban numerous times, including this weekend.
On Friday, U.S. District Senior Judge James Robart,
a federal judge in Washington state, issued a nationwide temporary injunction blocking enforcement of the ban. Trump was unable to control his emotions following this ruling, calling Robart, a George W. Bush appointee, a "so-called judge" and promising that his ruling would be overturned. This morning, Trump's first attempt to do so was a failure, with the federal appeals court swiftly rejecting the Justice Department's appeal of Robart's ruling.
Around 60,000 visas had been revoked under Trump's ban, according to the State Department (the Justice Department put the number at more than 100,000). Spicer had previously given the alternative fact that only 109 people's visas were impacted, continuing a pattern of the Trump administration holding the American people in utter contempt by telling them bald-faced lies.
Briefs will be filed Monday in the Ninth Circuit. The Trump administration is not going to file for an immediate stay with the Supreme Court, instead letting the appeals process play out.