Sunday, February 5, 2017

Rep. Andy Davis floats idea for annual regular sessions of General Assembly

Posted By on Sun, Feb 5, 2017 at 4:12 PM

DAVIS: Believes legislators could potentially serve constituents better if sessions were annual.
Update to the last post: I've now gotten confirmation from Rep. Andy Davis that the idea of annual regular sessions of the General Assembly is his. He said that it was just in the idea phase and that he doesn't have anything drafted yet. His heart is not set on it, he said — "just an idea to toss around." Either way, he supports eliminating the fiscal session, which he described as "more useless than helpful."

Davis said that if the legislature moved to annual sessions, one possibility would be to cap each session at 60 days, so that in practice the approximate time in session would be equivalent to today. (The biennial regular session now is 60 days but inevitably gets extended; the legislature can extend it 15 days with a two-thirds majority and beyond that with a three-fourths majority under current law. The biennial fiscal session is 30 days but can be extended 15 days with a three-fourths majority.)

We're going to chat in more detail about it tomorrow, but Davis offered these general thoughts about his thinking:

He said that he thought House members would feel less pressure to rush bills in session if they knew that they had another opportunity in the same two-year term.

He said that he thought it would allow constituents to respond to requests more quickly.

He expressed the hope that it would reduce the need for special sessions.

Regarding the impacts on those who work outside of the legislature, Davis, an engineer who owns a private sewage treatment plant business, said that special sessions were worse than regular sessions. (Readers of this blog will remember that Davis has been accused of pursuing legislation that benefits his business interests.)

Any change to how the General Assembly meets would have to come via a constitutional amendment; any such proposal coming out of the legislature would then have to be approved by voters. For more, including a proposal to simply do away with the fiscal session and meet biennially, see our previous post.
  • How often should the legislature convene? It would take a constitutional amendment to change.

    Here's an idea that has mostly gotten lost in the shuffle in the legislative shenanigans this year: Back in November, Sen. Jim Hendren filed Senate Joint Resolution 1, which would propose a constitutional amendment to eliminate the fiscal session of the legislature. Sounds like a good idea to me! However, we're hearing rumblings that some in the House may want to go the other direction, potentially proposing an amendment to require the legislature to meet in a full, regular session every year instead of every other year.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Feb 5, 2017

  • Federal appeals court rejects Trump administration's request to reinstate travel ban

    The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit this morning rejected the Trump administration's request for an immediate stay to reinstate the president's ban on refugees and certain visa holders from entering the country, the New York Times reports.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Feb 5, 2017

  • Saturday open line

    The line is open in the wild, wild world.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Feb 4, 2017
