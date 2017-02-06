Find out more →

Monday, February 6, 2017

Crime / Media KARK and Fox16 launch anti-violence initiative

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 3:02 PM

KARK and Fox16, in response to the fatal shootings late last year of two toddlers, are launching an anti-violence campaign. From their press release:

The goal of the effort will be to cover crime in a responsible manner focusing on impact, response and solutions. Victory Over Violence will aim to unite community groups and leaders and be a resource for reducing violence crime and changing lives through improvements in education, jobs, mentoring, and hunger.

“Our newsroom grew tired of sitting back and covering these senseless crimes,” said KARK-Fox16 News Director Austin Kellerman. “We decided we needed to be part of the solution. We don’t just serve the community; this is our home. We’re blessed with the platform to promote change and that’s what we’re going to try and do.”

They're seeking community involvement; more information in full press release, after the jump:

KARK and Fox16 Launch Comprehensive Anti-Violence Initiative
Community Challenged to Help “Be the Solution”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — In a direct response to the fatal shootings of two Little Rock toddlers at the end of last year, KARK and Fox16 have announced a new anti-violence campaign called "Victory Over Violence."

The goal of the effort will be to cover crime in a responsible manner focusing on impact, response and solutions. Victory Over Violence will aim to unite community groups and leaders and be a resource for reducing violence crime and changing lives through improvements in education, jobs, mentoring, and hunger.

“Our newsroom grew tired of sitting back and covering these senseless crimes,” said KARK-Fox16 News Director Austin Kellerman. “We decided we needed to be part of the solution. We don’t just serve the community; this is our home. We’re blessed with the platform to promote change and that’s what we’re going to try and do.”

Victory Over Violence is the result of roughly 30 days of meetings with more than two dozen community leaders. The campaign will feature unique content, promotional advertisements, and community initiatives. Viewers will begin seeing components of the Victory Over Violence campaign in KARK and Fox16 newscasts beginning Sunday, February 5.

The initial phase of content will focus on people making a difference to improve safety in Central Arkansas, spotlighting the need for additional mentors, providing a voice to those who feel their opinion isn't being heard, and highlighting unsolved crimes.

“After seeing reports on these crimes, it was clear something needed to be done,” said Nexstar Regional Vice President Mike Vaughn. “I’m proud our team developed this comprehensive, long-term campaign, and I challenge groups and businesses to step up and become active participants.”

Initial community efforts under the Victory Over Violence campaign include a social media town hall with the Little Rock School District. The February 7 event will focus on the safety of students inside and outside of the classroom. On March 14, both KARK and Fox16 will participate in a telethon benefiting domestic violence non-profit Women and Children First.

“We understand we won’t put an end to violence,” added Kellerman. “It’s an unfortunate reality that it will always be there. But we’re going to work to put a dent in the problem and empower organizations that do great work to get the resources and assistance they deserve and need.”

Victory Over Violence is actively seeking additional partners and participants. To find out what you can to do participate in the campaign, click here.

For more on the campaign and the crime issue in Central Arkansas, click here.

