Monday, February 6, 2017

Presidential politics Politico: White House unhappy with SNL's Spicer roasting

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 8:27 PM

By way of follow-up to our post earlier today on Saturday Night Live's send-up of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Politico reports that President Donald Trump was rattled by the portrayal of Spicer by a woman. Imagine reading that sentence five years ago. Strange times.

Here's Politico:

And the devastating “Saturday Night Live” caricature of Spicer that aired over the weekend — in which a belligerent Spicer was spoofed by a gum-chomping, super soaker-wielding Melissa McCarthy in drag — did not go over well internally at a White House where looks matter.

More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him. And the unflattering send-up by a female comedian was not considered helpful for Spicer’s longevity in the grueling, high-profile job, where he has struggled to strike the right balance between representing an administration that considers the media the "opposition party," and developing a functional relationship with the press.

"Trump doesn't like his people to look weak," added a top Trump donor.

Trump’s uncharacteristic Twitter silence over the weekend about the “Saturday Night Live” sketch was seen internally as a sign of how uncomfortable it made the White House feel. Sources said the caricature of Spicer by McCarthy struck a nerve and was upsetting to the press secretary and to his allies, who immediately saw how damaging it could be in Trumpworld.

