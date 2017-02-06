Sean Spicer: Saturday Night Live is too mean

Much like many people remember Dana Carvey's impression of George H.W. Bush better than the president's actual way of speaking, I have a suspicion that Melissa McCarthy's impression of Sean Spicer on "Saturday Night Live" is going to stick in the culture. When folks see Spicer up there angrily telling tall tales like a red-faced schoolboy caught without his homework, it's going to be hard not to immediately think of the caricature — McCarthy-as-Spicer.
Spicer, the president's propagandist who is paid with taxpayer dollars to tell bald-faced lies about easily verifiable facts to the American people, told Extra yesterday that he thought that the show was funny but McCarthy's performance "could dial back." Would Spicer apply such advice to himself, or his boss? Worth pondering. Be that as it may.
Spicer believes that SNL is too "mean." Particularly Alec Baldwin's impersonation of Dear Leader, which Spicer says has "gone from funny to mean."
"SNL used to be really funny," Spicer said. "There's a streak of meanness now that they've crossed over to mean."
A streak of meanness. Another concept worth pondering, perhaps.
May Trump and his lackeys be as tender and kind to all the citizens they represent as they are to themselves in their sensitive television criticism.
After Donald Trump's disaster of an executive order that resulted in green card and visa holders being detained and already approved refugees being denied entry into the United States, I posted on social media about the harmful effects. /more/
Is it a only a personality disorder, a deeper character flaw, or just an insecure ego, this obsession of President Trump with settling scores with his predecessor, Barack Obama, and critics of all stripes? /more/
The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock have both issued statements in response to President Donald Trump's controversial executive order. UA Fayetteville has more than 100 people on campus from the affected countries who have visas to study, visit, and work in the U.S. There are 55 UA Little Rock students from those countries. /more/
Rep. Jana Della Rosa (R-Rogers) appeared on Talk Business this weekend to make her case for her bill improving transparency and access to campaign finance information. She also firmly argued against the so-called "tort reform" proposal to amend the constitution: "That's essentially the value of a human life. I am staunchly pro-life, and you're never going to find me putting a dollar value on a human life."
Sen. Tom Cotton — the only member of the Arkansas congressional delegation with an appointment-only policy for constituent visits to field offices — is now promising that he will hold town hall meetings in Arkansas this year.
