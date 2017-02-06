The mass movement against Trump

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Your daily dose of Jason Rapert Sen. Jason Rapert really, really didn't like it when a KATV reporter asked him about the hypocrisy of his political arguments.

Della Rosa makes case for searchable campaign finance database; slams "tort reform" proposal Rep. Jana Della Rosa (R-Rogers) appeared on Talk Business this weekend to make her case for her bill improving transparency and access to campaign finance information. She also firmly argued against the so-called "tort reform" proposal to amend the constitution: "That's essentially the value of a human life. I am staunchly pro-life, and you're never going to find me putting a dollar value on a human life."

Rep. Andy Davis floats idea for annual regular sessions of General Assembly Update to the last post: I've now gotten confirmation from Rep. Andy Davis that the idea of annual regular sessions of the General Assembly is his.

