Betsy DeVos confirmed as Education Secretary

CONFIRMED: Betsy DeVos barely made it over the hump.

The U.S. Senate today confirmed's nominee for education secretary,The body was deadlocked 50-50 after two Republicans joined Democrats voting in lockstep against the billionaire known for her advocacy of voucher programs and for-profit charter school operators.broke the tie. Angry constituents had complained about the choice of DeVos with an unprecendented call volume to senate offices, according to multiple reports.Sen. Tom Cotton and Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas, naturally, voted for DeVos.