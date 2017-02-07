Find out more →

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Betsy DeVos confirmed as Education Secretary

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 2:19 PM

CONFIRMED: Betsy DeVos barely made it over the hump.
  CONFIRMED: Betsy DeVos barely made it over the hump.
The U.S. Senate today confirmed President Trump's nominee for education secretary, Betsy DeVos.

The body was deadlocked 50-50 after two Republicans joined Democrats voting in lockstep against the billionaire known for her advocacy of voucher programs and for-profit charter school operators. Vice President Pence broke the tie. Angry constituents had complained about the choice of DeVos with an unprecendented call volume to senate offices, according to multiple reports.

Sen. Tom Cotton and Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas, naturally, voted for DeVos.



