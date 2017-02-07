Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Speaker Gillam's bill to gut ethics law sails through House House Speaker Jeremy Gillam's bill to gut the state's ethics law passed 83-8 in the House yesterday. It's on to the Senate.

House passes measure to block Satanic monument The House yesterday passed Rep. Kim Hammer's House Bill 1273, which would halt consideration of new monuments on the Capitol grounds unless they're first approved by the legislature. The bill appears to be aimed at the Satanic Temple, a religious group that is unpopular among lawmakers at the Capitol.

NWA Worker's Justice Center: Fort Smith Sen. Jake Files' construction company avoiding $10,000 payment to subcontractor The Northwest Arkansas Worker's Justice Center, which is representing a subcontractor from Northwest Arkansas, claims that Arkansas Sen. Jake Files (R- Fort Smith) owes the subcontractor they represent almost $10,000 for roofing work done for Files' construction company, FFH Construction. After many attempts to reach Files, they say, he still hasn't paid.