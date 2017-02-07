Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Quapaw Quarter Association asks governor not to abolish zoning district

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 1:50 PM

The Quapaw Quarter Association, which since 1968 has worked to preserve downtown Little Rock's historic buildings and character, has written Governor Hutchinson asking for his support of the Capitol Zoning District Commission.

"We understand there is an effort to abolish the commission," the QQA board president Chuck Cliett and Director Patricia Blick wrote. "We have received and reviewed a letter sent to you and to members of the General Assembly advocating for CZDC's elimination. We would like to take this opportunity to reinforce our support for CZDC and highlight its effectiveness."

The letter referred to came from "neighbors and friends we respect," the QQA letter continues, but "suggests eliminating the CZDC in its entirety rather than working to update the rules with which the signers have concerns. We strongly disagree with the letter's solution of throwing out the baby with the bathwater." [The letter's emphasis.]

Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Little Rock, sought to abolish the CDZC in the 2016 fiscal session, but the bill did not come up for a vote. The desire to put the kibosh on the commission, which was created to protect the architectural nature of the district, had its origin in an old battle over the height of a fence.

Some of the issues cited by supporters of the zoning district commission: Eighty-five percent of the requests for permits are approved by agency staff; the commission does not review such things as interior arrangements, paint colors, right-of-way nor state-owned properties; and the district's zoning regulations contribute to its high property values and the fact that there are 53 percent fewer vacant properties per block than in surrounding residential neighborhoods. That is an economic consideration that should not go ignored.

Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of QQA. Capitol Zoning District Commission, Hutchinson

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

  • Hutchinson bill to school judges on pysch evaluations

    A bill that Republican state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson says will reduce jail time for defendants waiting for psychiatric evaluations and preserve their constitutional right not to incriminate themselves will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 7, 2017

  • Art of Architecture: Steve Luoni talks about Mayflower, Vilonia plans

    Tonight's June Freeman lecture series at the Arkansas Arts Center features Steve Luoni of the University of Arkansas Community Design Center, who'll talk about recovery plans for Vilonia and Mayflower, towns devastated by tornadoes in 2014.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 7, 2017

  • Paninis & Co., I Love Juice Bar join up

    Paninis & Company, a sandwich and salad supplier created by Taziki’s owner Jim Keet, is now providing I Love Juice Bar in the Midtowne Shopping Center with eat-in or take-out meals. The sandwiches use Boar’s Head brand meats and cheeses; vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free paninis will be on the menu as well, and there will be salad offerings, too. All will be made to order, rather than preprepared.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 6, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Arkansas conservatives react to same-sex marriage decision

    Jason Rapert, Mike Huckabee, the Meeks bros, Jerry Cox — beyond these extremists, it's hard to find statements from other Arkansas conservatives. That tell you something?
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Jun 26, 2015

  • Trump immigration protest at LR: Quick and fierce

    It was not even 24 hours ago that Sophia Said, director of the Interfaith Center; City Director Kathy Webb and others decided to organize a protest today of Donald Trump's executive order that has left people from Muslim countries languishing in airports or unable to come to the US at all — people with visas, green cards,a  post-doc graduate student en route to Harvard, Google employees abroad, families. I got the message today before noon; others didn't find out until it was going on. But however folks found out, they turned out in huge numbers, more than thousand men, women and children, on the grounds of the state Capitol to listen to speakers from all faiths and many countries.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jan 29, 2017

  • The Arkansas Medicaid scandal: the state is purging the rolls of tens of thousands of eligible beneficiaries

    Tens of thousands of Arkansans have been kicked off of Medicaid for failure to respond to an income verification letter. Many of them are eligible for the program according to the very data that triggered the letter in the first place.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Aug 6, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Racing on the Cossatot

Racing on the Cossatot

Unique whitewater event on the horizon

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation