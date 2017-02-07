Find out more →

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Politics Senate Democrats plan another all-nighter, this time to protest Sessions

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 3:12 PM

The Hill reports that Senate Democrats are planning an overnight debate to protest President Trumps nomination for attorney general, Sen. Jefferson Beauregard Sessions of Alabama. The Dems pulled the same maneuver last night, speaking all night long against Trump's nominee for the Department of Education, Betsy DeVos, who was confirmed via a tiebreaking vote from the vice-president today.


