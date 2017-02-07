Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Crime Twelve-year-old boy charged with capital murder in Fouke

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 8:08 AM

A homicide last week in Fouke involving a 12-year-old boy alleged to have shot a convenience store clerk is making national news. The Washington Post reports:
The town of Fouke, Ark., has not seen a homicide in at least a quarter of a century.

That’s according to Terry Purvis, a longtime resident and Fouke’s mayor.

All changed last week, when the death of a 21-year-old convenience store clerk rocked the town of less than 900 people. The suspect: a 12-year-old boy now charged with capital murder.

Police believe the boy targeted Christa Shockley and shot her with a pistol. Her death is the first violent crime that Purvis has seen in more than 25 years.

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Racing on the Cossatot

Racing on the Cossatot

Unique whitewater event on the horizon

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation