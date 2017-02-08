Find out more →

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Environment AG Rutlege requests stay of EPA plan to reduce air pollution

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 6:47 AM

HAZE AND MEANS: Rutledge asks court to stop EPA plan.
  • HAZE AND MEANS: Rutledge asks court to stop EPA plan.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge continues her efforts to shield utility companies from federal regulations aiming to cut down on air pollution.

She filed a motion yesterday requesting a stay from a federal appeals court on the Environmental Protection Agency's "regional haze" plan aimed at reducing emissions that create haze in national parks and wilderness areas. Rutledge complained as soon as the EPA's plan was finalized in August that it wrested local control from Arkansas.

The EPA plan — aimed at improving air quality and visibility in places like the Buffalo National River and Ouachita National Forest — requires some pollution-reducing equipment at Entergy's Independence power plant. You can guess where Rutledge's allegiances lie.

Federal law requires states to develop plans to reduce air pollution that contributes to haze in national parks and wilderness areas. When the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) failed to develop a plan that met federal standards, the Sierra Club successfully sued the EPA to force it to intervene and create its own plan for the state.

Rutledge filed a lawsuit challenging the EPA plan in November.

"I have a duty to protect Arkansans from the agenda of liberal special interest groups that do not have the best interest of our State in mind,” Rutledge said in a press release. Well, she's protecting someone all right.






