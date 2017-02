Ambassadors coming to downtown

click to enlarge Jacksonville, Fla., ambassadors provide a model for DLRP's new program.

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership plans to employ two people to be Downtown Ambassadors to monitor street cleanliness and safety and offer help to visitors. The ambassadors, who will work in the blocks that are part of the Metrocentre Improvement District, will wear uniforms and will report to DLRP on various repair needs, graffiti and other such things to keep things looking shipshape. Many larger cities have put ambassador programs in place.DLRP Directorwill release more details about the program next week.