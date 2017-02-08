Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Ambassadors coming to downtown

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 2:40 PM

click to enlarge Jacksonville, Fla., ambassadors provide a model for DLRP's new program.
  • Jacksonville, Fla., ambassadors provide a model for DLRP's new program.

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership plans to employ two people to be Downtown Ambassadors to monitor street cleanliness and safety and offer help to visitors. The ambassadors, who will work in the blocks that are part of the Metrocentre Improvement District, will wear uniforms and will report to DLRP on various repair needs, graffiti and other such things to keep things looking shipshape. Many larger cities have put ambassador programs in place.

DLRP Director Gabe Holmstrom will release more details about the program next week.

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of Downtown Little Rock Partnership, Downtown Ambassadors

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

  • Graham Gordy speaks at Argenta Reading Series

    Also, Randy Rogers Band, Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase, Lanterns! Winter Festival, Second Friday Art Night, Spa City Sweethearts, Lucero, Kevin & Gus Kerby, I Was Afraid and 'The Ernest Green Story'
    • by Stephanie Smittle, Aaron Sarlo and Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 9, 2017

  • Tech Park gets $50,000 boost from ACH, UALR

    Arkansas Children's Hospital and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock will increase their contributions to the Little Rock Technology Park by $25,000 each for two years, park Director Brent Birch says.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 8, 2017

  • Hutchinson bill to school judges on psych evaluations

    A bill that Republican state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson says will reduce jail time for defendants waiting for psychiatric evaluations and preserve their constitutional right not to incriminate themselves will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 7, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Racing on the Cossatot

Racing on the Cossatot

Unique whitewater event on the horizon

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation