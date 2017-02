Campaign finance transparency bill passes committee, heads to House

click to enlarge BRIAN CHILSON

DELLA ROSA: Said HB 1427 would hold elected officials accountable to the public.

bill to require online filing of campaign contribution reports passed out of the House State Agencies committee this morning on a voice vote. It now heads to the House floor.The bill would greatly increase transparency in campaign finance in Arkansas by creating a searchable electronic system. Candidates could continue filing on paper if they attach a notarized affidavit declaring they don't have access to the necessary technology. Similar legislation sponsored by Della Rosa, a Republican of Rogers, was voted down in the House in 2015.I'll have details from the committee later today.