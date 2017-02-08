Find out more →

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Police beat LRPD: One killed, three shot during robbery attempt

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 3:08 PM

The Little Rock Police Department today released the report on what witnesses said was a home invasion robbery-turned-shooting in which an 18-year-old man was killed, and three others were shot.

According to the report, officers were dispatched about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday to an apartment at 25 Par Drive, near Baseline Road in Little Rock.

On arrival, they found the body of Alexander Reed, 18, of 11609 Hilaro Springs Road in Little Rock, dead just inside the front door from a gunshot wound. Two women and a man who lived in the apartment were also shot, and were transported to area hospitals. The victims told police that they were inside the apartment when three suspects entered, attempted to rob them, and then fired several shots at them before fleeing.

KTHV reports that a potential suspect has been located and arrested in Pine Bluff after he presented to to an emergency room there with a gunshot wound to the hand. The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, and the other two men allegedly involved are still at large.

