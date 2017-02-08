Wednesday, February 8, 2017
The humpday video and open line
Posted
By
Lindsey Millar
on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 4:57 PM
More by Lindsey Millar
Three Fold Noodles and Dumpling Co. plans to move from 215 Center St. to 613 Main St. by August, owner Lisa Zhang says.
by Lindsey Millar
Feb 8, 2017
Over to you.
by Lindsey Millar
Feb 6, 2017
Arkansas’s money problems, a wild week at the legislature, Tom Cotton and constituents, Little Rock schools and more — all covered on this week's podcast.
by Lindsey Millar
Feb 3, 2017
More »
Readers also liked…
Over to you.
by Lindsey Millar
Jun 19, 2015
The Arkansas Supreme Court today denied a request to rehear its decision invalidating Issue 7, the medical marijuana initiated act.
by Max Brantley
Nov 3, 2016
A tribute to a great school teacher, Susan Turner Purvis, who died yesterday. Far too soon.
by Max Brantley
Jul 17, 2015
Most Shared
Following the DeVos money trail.
The posterior style in American politics.
Politico tallied up the Federal Election Commission data and reports that the Donald Trump campaign paid his own companies $12.8 million. The arrangement will continue even now that he's president.
Update to the last post: I've now gotten confirmation from Rep. Andy Davis that the idea of annual regular sessions of the General Assembly is his.
Sen. Bart Hester today filed a bill to allow the sale of wine from any winery in grocery stores.
Most Viewed
Multiple University of Arkansas at Fayetteville faculty members have told us that they have been warned about legislators monitoring Facebook looking for faculty members who make political posts between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The opposition of grocers such as Walmart and other business interests may have helped defeat the measure in the Senate committee today.
The bill would greatly increase transparency in campaign finance in Arkansas by creating a searchable electronic system.
House Speaker Jeremy Gillam's bill to gut the state's ethics law passed 83-8 in the House yesterday. It's on to the Senate.
A bill sponsored by Rep. Michelle Gray (R-Melbourne) would transfer the state Board of Election Commissioners to the secretary of state's office. That's a bad idea, the state board's Republican Party designee says.