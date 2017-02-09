Ark. Supreme Court hears oral arguments on Fayetteville civil rights ordinance

The state Supreme Court
this morning heard oral arguments in the case challenging the legitimacy of Fayetteville's civil rights ordinance
providing LGBT people protection from discrimination.
At issue is whether Ordinance 5781
, which was ratified by Fayetteville voters in a Sept. 2015 popular vote
, 53-47, violates a state law created by the legislature that same year. The law is Act 137 of 2015 (it was called SB 202
before it was passed into law) and is widely understood to have been created by the General Assembly in response to an earlier attempt
to create civil rights protections for LGBT people in Fayetteville. Act 137 forbade cities and counties from creating local laws or rules that "create protected classification or prohibits discrimination on a basis not contained in state law." The Arkansas Civil Rights Act
does not list gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender people as protected classes — which is why Fayetteville and a handful of other local governments in Arkansas have taken steps to include them in civil rights protections (many cities and counties around the nation, and some states, have done the same).
Circuit Judge Doug Martin ruled in March 2016
that Ordinance 5781 does not violate the law. Martin agreed with Fayetteville City Attorney Kit Williams'
argument that state laws other
than the civil rights act do indeed include protections for other classes of individuals (specifically, Williams cited statutes dealing with bullying and domestic violence). Martin didn't rule on the question of whether Act 137 was unconstitutional in itself, however. A few weeks later
, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge
appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court.
State Solicitor General Lee Rudofsky
argued the state's case this morning. Also named as a plaintiff in the case is Protect Fayetteville
, formerly known as "Repeal 119," a group formed to oppose the civil rights ordinance. Travis Story
, an attorney for Protect Fayetteville, was in the court today, though Rudofsky presented arguments for all plaintiffs. Also present was Rep. Bob Ballinger
(R-Hindsville), who helped pass SB 202 in 2015, and who is an attorney at Story's Fayetteville firm. Amicus briefs in support of Fayetteville were filed by the American Civil Liberties Union
of Arkansas and 31 Arkansas employers, in a brief written by Little Rock attorney Clarke Tucker
(who is a Democratic representative in the legislature).
This post will be updated later with details from oral arguments.