Thursday, February 9, 2017

Bill to create ethics loopholes stalls in Senate

Posted By on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 1:41 PM

A bill by House Speaker Jeremy Gillam (R-Judsonia) that would create a variety of exemptions and loopholes in the state's 2014 ethics amendment was voted down by the senate this morning, 9-12 (the bill was amended this week to make the loopholes a bit less egregious, but it still significantly weakens ethics law).

Most of the opposition to HB 1401 came from Democrats, but they were joined by three Republicans — including Sen. Jim Hendren (R-Gravette), the majority leader. Thirteen Republican senators did not cast a vote on the measure.

The vote by which HB 1401 failed was expunged following the bill's failure, so it may well return.




