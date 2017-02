Bill to create ethics loopholes stalls in Senate

A bill by(R-Judsonia) that would create a variety of exemptions and loopholes in the state's 2014 ethics amendment was voted down by the senate this morning, 9-12 (the bill was amended this week to make the loopholes a bit less egregious, but it still significantly weakens ethics law ).Most of the opposition to HB 1401 came from Democrats, but they were joined by three Republicans — including(R-Gravette), the majority leader. Thirteen Republican senators did not cast a vote on the measure.The vote by which HB 1401 failed was expunged following the bill's failure, so it may well return.