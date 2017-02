Citizens opposed to DeVos nomination raise $9,107 to "buy Senator Cotton's vote"

click to enlarge BUYING COTTON: The group presented a mock check for $8,718.00 to Cotton's staff; the total amount raised (more than $9,000) will go to four nonprofits in Cotton's name.

A group of citizens held a demonstration of sorts today at's office in Little Rock to protest his support of, recently confirmed by the senate as the federal Secretary of Education. DeVos, a billionaire and major player in GOP circles, is known for her support of vouchers and for-profit charter schools; during confirmation hearings, she appeared to know vanishingly little about education policy.The citizens group, calling themselves the Truthful Tuesday Coalition, was led byof Little Rock, a former staffer on the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign. The group presented a check to "buy Senator Cotton's vote," a reference to the financial backing that DeVos and her family have provided to Cotton's campaigns. The group raised $9,107 from 382 individual contributors via a GoFundMe campaign (the mock check seen in the image above was created on Tuesday morning; the group then raised around $400 more after that).It would be illegal for Cotton to accept money offered to buy his vote, so instead of literally giving more than $9,000 to Cotton, the money will go to four organizations in Cotton's name.Scanlon, you may recall, was denied a meeting with Cotton staff last week. She was met with signs that stated that staffers would accept meetings by appointment only and that filming and recording were prohibited. A staffer told her through a closed door that they were not meeting with any constituents or allowing anyone into their offices because of "recent threats." In response to public pressure, by the end of the week Cotton reversed his appointment-only policy and promised to hold a town hall this month to meet with constituents.Scanlon and her group got a meeting with staffers today without a problem, where they presented the mock check. Staffers said they're likely to hold a town hall on Feb. 22 in northwest Arkansas. Scanlon said that her group will be taking a bus of constituents there.From the group's press release this morning:And here are the organizations that will receive donations in Cotton's name from the money that was raised: