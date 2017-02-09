Citizens opposed to DeVos nomination raise $9,107 to "buy Senator Cotton's vote"

Racing on the Cossatot
Senator Cotton announced his support for Betsy DeVos over the objections of many and has remained steadfast even as fellow Republican senators are announcing their opposition to her nomination. DeVos and her family have made significant monetary contributions to Cotton’s senate campaign - $8,300.00 according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) reports.And here are the organizations that will receive donations in Cotton's name from the money that was raised:
A GoFundMe fundraising campaign, started by Sarah Scanlon, to raise $8,301.00 to “buy” back Senator Cotton’s vote has been successful. As of this morning, the fund has received $9,107.00 from 382 individual contributors.
1. HippyUSA – HippyUSA focuses on reading support for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten children in underserved communities. DeVos has limited knowledge of the impact of federal programs on kindergarten programs and is wholly unqualified to run the U.S. Department of Education.
2. Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families advocates for public education and many causes to support our state’s core units. DeVos is a proponent of public funds being spent on private school vouchers. If confirmed she will dramatically impact public funding for education.
3. The ACLU of Arkansas – In less than three weeks we have already seen the impact of the President Trump’s Executive Orders and anticipate that the ACLU will need additional funding to be fight all of the bad and unconstitutional policy being created.
4. Lucie’s Place supports service homeless LGBTQ youth who are some of our most vulnerable. Senator Cotton is unsupportive of LGBTQ rights.
