Arkansas Blog

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Education commissioner accepts recommendations to close Little Rock School District campuses

Posted By on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 6:07 PM

click to enlarge JOHNNY KEY: The education commissioner listens to public comments at a contentious Jan. 19 public meeting at Wilson Elementary over school closures. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • BRIAN CHILSON
  • JOHNNY KEY: The education commissioner listens to public comments at a contentious Jan. 19 public meeting at Wilson Elementary over school closures.

At the conclusion of today's state Board of Education meeting, Education Commissioner Johnny Key delivered a report in which he announced school closures and repurposings in the Little Rock School District will move forward.

The commissioner accepted the facility recommendations made by LRSD Superintendent Mike Poore on Jan. 17. Under the plan previously outline by the superintendent, the district will close Franklin Elementary and Wilson Elementary, along with Woodruff Early Childhood Center. Hamilton Learning Academy, an alternative school, will move to the Wilson building. The former Hamilton facility is likely to become a part of neighboring Bale Elementary, which may become a K-8 school. (Carver Magnet Elementary, which Poore once had contemplated recommending for closure, will remain open.)

Franklin students will move to Stephens Elementary next year. Wilson students will be divided between Romine, Bale, Brady and Western Hills. Woodruff pre-schoolers will go to the early childhood programs at Carver and King Elementary.

Because the LRSD remains in state takeover, the education commissioner acts in the role of the school board. That means final authority regarding school closures rested with Key. The announcement that Poore's recommendations will move forward as planned were not a surprise, but will still come as a blow to the parents, advocates and neighborhood residents who have been urging Key to avoid closing campuses in Little Rock.

In his remarks to the board today, Key acknowledged the difficulty of closures, and the fact that academic distress — rather than a shortage of money — led to the district's takeover in January 2015. Nonetheless, he said, the rapidly approaching loss of millions of dollars in annual desegregation settlement payments from the state necessitates cutting costs.  "Spending reductions are absolutely necessary," Key said in a statement. "And yes, those reductions must require closing underutilized facilities. ... Delaying these decisions would be irresponsible."

He also noted that the district chose to avoid  other painful methods of cost-cutting, such as further trimming benefits to staff and teachers or privatizing cafeteria services. "Removing these options left few alternatives to bring about the needed budget reductions," he said.

Earlier in the day, the state board voted unanimously to accept the Education Department's recommendation to remove two LRSD high schools from the academic distress list: J.A. Fair and McClellan. That leaves just three Little Rock schools on the distressed list: Cloverdale Middle, Henderson Middle and Hall High. Academic distress is a function of student performance on test scores over a three year period. The removal of Fair and McClellan from the distressed list, combined with unhappiness over the elementary closures, will surely amplify demands to return the district to local control.

From Key's remarks:
The outcry against school closures is not new, and current events are reminiscent of what occurred in 2003. In the aftermath of the Lake View ruling, the General Assembly debated school consolidation as a component of establishing an efficient system of education in Arkansas. Those of us who were serving in the legislature at that time are not likely to forget the outcry from rural residents of Arkansas who feared what would happen if they lost their school. What supporters of Franklin, Wilson, and others are saying now is very similar to what was being said then. There were “Save our School” rallies at the Capitol and around the state. There were concerns about the loss of community, especially in parts of the state that were experiencing loss of population and declining enrollment. Parents were concerned that attending a different school would be detrimental to their students. “Local control” was the topic of many conversations. In the end Act 60 passed, requiring districts with enrollment below 350 students to consolidate. Those decisions that impacted the entire state were not easy then, and the decisions about LRSD are no easier today.

Some ask why the state, with no input from an elected board, should even be making critical fiscal decisions when the premise of state takeover was based on academic distress, not fiscal distress. The reality is that the LRSD academic issues have been known and discussed for decades. In the mid-1990s the Little Rock Alliance for Our Public Schools published “Little Rock’s Public Schools: A Plan for Success”. This document presented data and recommendations regarding a number of concerns, including declining enrollment, competitive pressure from private schools and area public schools, closing underutilized schools, budgetary needs, and academic achievement gaps. In the years following No Child Left Behind, persistent low performance was still reflected in several schools. For example, in 2011 Hall High School was in School Improvement Year 7, and Henderson Middle School was in School Improvement Year 8. The 2010 LRSD Strategic Plan outlined steps to improve academic performance in the struggling schools. In the years to follow, however, some LRSD schools remained in Priority Status under ESEA Flexibility, and eventually six schools were designated as being in Academic Distress. Last year we able to remove that designation from Baseline Elementary. Today we celebrate the removal of that designation from Fair and McClellan. Yes, progress is being made, and more work is necessary to improve the achievement at Cloverdale, Henderson, and Hall. It must be remembered that at the time of the Academic Distress designation, LRSD feeder patterns were such that some LRSD students could progress from Kindergarten through graduation in “Academic Distress” schools. This chronic lack of academic improvement, exhibited over a number of years and under multiple accountability systems, and of which the Little Rock community was well aware as evidenced by the referenced public documents, is what led the State Board to intervene. At that point, the State Board directed the commissioner to assume the authority of the LRSD Board of Directors, and this authority and responsibility extends to all aspects of district operation. That is why I as commissioner must be involved in making these decisions. As focused as I must be on working with the LRSD and ADE teams to address the academic issues, I am equally responsible for the budgetary component of the district’s operations. And these budgetary decisions must be made now.

Here are Key's full comments to the state board.

