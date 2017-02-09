Federal court declines to reinstate Trump's travel ban in unanimous ruling

President Trump’s order to temporarily pause the refugee program and travel from seven war-torn countries is plainly legal under the Constitution and our immigration laws. No foreigner has a constitutional right to enter the United States and courts ought not second-guess sensitive national-security decisions of the president. This misguided ruling is from the Ninth Circuit, the most notoriously left-wing court in America and the most reversed court at the Supreme Court. I’m confident the administration’s position will ultimately prevail.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

A three-judge panel in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals today unanimously refused to reinstate President Trump's ban on refugees and certain visa holders from entering the country.Trump's executive order a week into his presidency enacted an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. from citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations as well as a 120-ban on entry for all refugees. The enactment of the ban was chaotic, incompetent, and unconstitutional. With today's ruling, the ban remains lifted for now; previously canceled traveling visas were reinstated after an earlier injunction and those impacted can enter the country. Today's ruling preserved a temporary injunction halting Trump's executive order; lower federal courts are still set to consider the question of the constitutionality of the ban itself.The ruling represents the latest defeat for the Trump administration in its efforts to enact the ban, which has sparked widespread protests across the country. Last week,, a federal judge in Washington state, issued a nationwide temporary injunction blocking enforcement of the ban. This led to a public temper tantrum unusual for someone holding Trump's current job. The president called Robart a "so-called judge" and promised that his ruling would be overturned. However, over the weekend, the Ninth Circuit rejected his request for a stay on Robart's ruling, and today rejected his request to lift the injunction.The Trump administration is likely to appeal to the Supreme Court.is always first in line to back Dear Leader. He issued the following statement:The president, meanwhile, continues to have trouble controlling his emotions.