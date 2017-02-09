Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Vandal writes 'Make America Great Again' on works in exhibition A vandal armed with a magic marker defaced five artworks in an exhibition of drawings by Ben Edwards at the Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale last week, writing "Bad Art" and "Make America Great Again" and "Fag" on the works on paper.

Bill to allow sale of wine in grocery stores in House committee The Senate narrowly passed Sen. Bart Hester's (R-Cave Springs) bill to allow the sale of wine in grocery stores yesterday, 18-11. SB 284 is now on the agenda of the House Rules Committee, which meets at 1 p.m. today. More on the backroom dealings behind the bill.

Legislators trolling Facebook? Some UA faculty fear "chilling effect" on political speech Multiple University of Arkansas at Fayetteville faculty members have told us that they have been warned about legislators monitoring Facebook looking for faculty members who make political posts between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Ark. Supreme Court hears oral arguments on Fayetteville civil rights ordinance The state Supreme Court this morning heard oral arguments in the case challenging the legitimacy of Fayetteville's civil rights ordinance providing LGBT people protection from discrimination.