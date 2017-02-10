Find out more →

Friday, February 10, 2017

Amazon set to begin collecting sales tax on Arkansas purchases in March

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 1:00 PM

AP reports that Amazon has announced it will begin collecting the Arkansas sales tax on purchases in Arkansas March 1.

The news follows receptive votes in both House and Senate to measures aimed at enforcing collections of the sales tax on Internet purchases in Arkansas.

This is NOT a new tax. In theory, a sales tax (or technically a "use" tax) is owed on all purchases made by Arkansans in or out of state. But the seller is not required to collect the tax if it does not have a physical operation in the state. Amazon operates no facilities in Arkansas.

Legislation to require Amazon and other large Internet sellers to notify customers of taxes owed on purchases prompted Amazon to begin collecting the tax on Louisiana beginning this year. And similar legislation has advanced in the Arkansas legislature.

The change could amount to millions for Arkansas. That raises anew the question of whether the money will be allowed to accumulate for starved services or to go to further cut taxes for higher income people.

I presume this means a windfall not just for the state but also for cities and counties. If the practice follows those of other merchants, the tax will be computed based on prevailing sales tax rates in the place of residency of the purchaser. More details to come on this.
