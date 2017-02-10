Find out more →

Friday, February 10, 2017

AP: UA behind bill to close records on school security

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 1:00 PM

The Associated Press has dug up the back story of Sen. Gary Stubblefield's broad bill to exempt information about school security, from kindergarten though college, from the Freedom of Information Act. Another bill also limits information about Capitol police.

The bill apparently was driven by an FOI request by an AP photographer for names of police officers assigned to an Arkansas football game two years ago. She sought the information to determine if an officer she'd accused of rape would be working the game. He wasn't.

A University of Arkansas spokesman says the bill is about "safety and security" on campuses. Critics say the bill will allow essentially secret police forces. The Arkansas Press Association has mounted a late lobbying effort against the bill, which has passed the Senate. ASU also is backing the bill.

The schools bill would prevent the release of "records or other information relating to the number of licensed security officers, certified law enforcement officers, or other security personnel employed by or contracting with a state-supported institution of higher education, as well as any personal information about those individuals." The Capitol Police bill uses similar language.

The agencies would no longer be required to report to the public how many officers are on duty, or how many are white or black, male or female. Perhaps even security video could be off limits, since any perspective shown on a tape would indicate which way a camera is pointing.
Do you know who your police are? It will be impossible should Stubblefield's bill pass.

  • Democrats name new House minority leader

    Rep. Michael John Gray of Augusta has been elected leader of the House Democratic Caucus, the minority party. He succeeds Rep. Eddie Armstrong of North Little Rock. He's a farmer and small business owner.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 25, 2015

  • A response to police arrests becomes a tutorial on race, class and policing in Little Rock

    John Walker, the 79-year-old civil rights lawyer, and his associate, Omavi Shukur, 29, a young lawyer devoted to criminal justice reform, talked to press this afternoon about their arrests Monday by Little Rock police for supposedly obstructing governmental operations in observing and attempting to film a routine police traffic stop. It was a tutorial on sharp views of race, class and governance in Little Rock.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 29, 2016

  • Tom Cotton suggests Dick Cheney as House speaker

    Yes. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton told Politico he'd like to see Dick Cheny as House speaker.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 12, 2015

