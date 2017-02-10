Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 10, 2017

Arkansas Traveler: Bryan King goes to Kansas to bash Arkansas Works

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 2:51 PM

click to enlarge NEWSMAKER: Arkansas Sen. Bryan King makes the headlines in Kansas for Medicaid opposition.
  • NEWSMAKER: Arkansas Sen. Bryan King makes the headlines in Kansas for Medicaid opposition.
Sen. Bryan King, one of the hardline opponents to the Obamacare Medicaid expansion, was brought out to testify in Kansas against that state expanding Medicaid coverage with Obamacare money as Arkansas has done — and continues to do under Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

King repeated his usual  talking points, mostly that it costs more. Indeed, the federal government is pouring more money into the program, but it's being paid for with new fees and it is generating huge sums for the states in medical cost savings and in job creation for the industry that serves the vastly expanded number of recipients.

King dragged out the unsupported notion that providing health insurance is a disincentive to work, though the expansion covers people who earn too much to qualify for regular Medicaid. They are working, in other words. King suggested some work less so as to qualify for health insurance. King also contended enrollment fell short of projections, which I don't think is correct. Some 300,000 have benefited, though state law prohibited expenditure of money on advertising the program.

King dismissed claims that expanding Medicaid had saved Arkansas money. More people do have coverage, he said, describing this as positive, but warned of “financial ramifications.”

“We are not saving money,” he said. “In reality, on traditional Medicaid, we’re spending more than ever.”
So far, the expansion has cost Arkansas nothing. The benefits have been fully paid by federal money. But the state will have to contribute a small share in future years, up to 10 percent of benefits, though most say the state will continue to be a net gainer because of the huge infusion of federal money. Indeed, it has helped the state budget enough to allow two rounds of income tax cuts.

King was invited to speak by a senator from Wichita, Daniel Hawkins. The article didn't note that King was in the minority as a Republican-controlled legislature approved the Medicaid expansion under first a Democratic and now a Republican governor.

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Arkies in Congress: Perfect for Trump

    The Arkansas delegation is sheer perfection when it comes to voting in lockstep with the wishes of President Donald Trump.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 10, 2017

  • Friday's open line

    Here's the open line and a video news roundup.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 10, 2017

  • AP: UA behind bill to close records on school security

    The Associated Press has dug up the back story of Sen. Gary Stubblefield's broad bill to exempt information about school security, from kindergarten though college, from the Freedom of Information Act. Another bill also limits information about Capitol police.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 10, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Florence Price, groundbreaking composer

Florence Price, groundbreaking composer

Little Rock native Florence Price was the nation's first major African-American female composer. Lesser-known than her male counterpart, William Grant Still, Price is experiencing a renaissance.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation