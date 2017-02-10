Ken Starr reported under consideration for Trump administration post

Florence Price, groundbreaking composer
Little Rock native Florence Price was the nation's first major African-American female composer. Lesser-known than her male counterpart, William Grant Still, Price is experiencing a renaissance.
Ken Starr, the former Baylor University president who was ousted last year amid the school's sexual assault scandal and is best known for investigating the sexual activities of President Bill Clinton, is reportedly being considered to lead the Office of International Religious Freedom in the Trump administration.Starr was ousted at Baylor as a result of the sexual assault scandal, which included allegations that Starr himself had been unresponsive to complaints about athletes. Just locker room talk, perhaps. He and Trump can compare notes of the unfairness of their critics on sexual assault matters.
Foreign Policy reported Thursday that Starr is on the short list for ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, a job in the State Department that promotes freedom of religion and monitors religious persecution around the world.
Showing 1-3 of 3
For what, head of the Department of Rape & Cover Up?
So many states have the full assortment of beer, wine, and liquor at grocery stores,…
I sure hope that Bart Hester is being fairly compensated by Wal-Mart. When I hustle…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings