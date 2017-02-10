Find out more →

Friday, February 10, 2017

Ken Starr reported under consideration for Trump administration post

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge KEN STARR: Fired at Baylor for his shortcomings in the school's sexual assault scandal, he may find a role in the Trump administration.
  • KEN STARR: Fired at Baylor for his shortcomings in the school's sexual assault scandal, he may find a role in the Trump administration.
From the Dallas Morning News:

Ken Starr, the former Baylor University president who was ousted last year amid the school's sexual assault scandal and is best known for investigating the sexual activities of President Bill Clinton, is reportedly being considered to lead the Office of International Religious Freedom in the Trump administration.

Foreign Policy reported Thursday that Starr is on the short list for ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, a job in the State Department that promotes freedom of religion and monitors religious persecution around the world.
Starr was ousted at Baylor as a result of the sexual assault scandal, which included allegations that Starr himself had been unresponsive to complaints about athletes. Just locker room talk, perhaps. He and Trump can compare notes of the unfairness of their critics on sexual assault matters.

