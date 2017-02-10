Sen. Rapert appeals for money

Florence Price, groundbreaking composer
Little Rock native Florence Price was the nation's first major African-American female composer. Lesser-known than her male counterpart, William Grant Still, Price is experiencing a renaissance.
We have forged a joint effort to partner with one of America's most well respected religious liberty organizations to equip government leaders and future community leaders through the Liberty Center for Law & Policy affiliated Dr. Mat Staver and his team at Liberty Counsel. Liberty Counsel has offices in Washington, D.C., Florida and Virginia. This new program will be operating from our headquarters facility near Conway, Arkansas and is already garnering widespread support from across the nation.The Liberty Counsel and Staver have fought to protect or inject religion in public schools and government around the country, fighting lately particularly to support legal discrimination against gay people. Staver defended the Kentucky clerk who refused to sign same-sex marriage licenses and also has spoken in defense of North Carolina's gay discrimination law.
Last, over the past six years, I have been involved in major national debates regarding the sanctity of Life and the protection of unborn children, defending the sanctity of marriage between one man and one woman as ordained by God in scripture and religious liberty issues that are now front and center in the United States. I have been interviewed numerous times by national television networks, national newspapers and radio broadcast media organizations around the country. God has opened doors for me to speak to larger audiences through the media than I could ever hope to visit personally. During the most recent presidential election one of my live social media broadcasts reached over 7,000,000 people and had 2,400,000 live viewers. Holy Ghost Ministries intends to continue utilizing the media to spread the message of the Gospel and influence our nation to honor God through Biblical values. We are called to be salt and light in the world (Matthew 5:13-14) so we are excited to incorporate radio, television, Internet and print media to accomplish the vision God has given to us.
You can become a Kingdom Ambassador by sowing at least $500 monthly to help us accomplish all seven areas of ministry emphasis that God has assigned to Holy Ghost Ministries. We are believing God for 500 Kingdom Ambassador Partners by December 31, 2018. By committing to sow $16.44 per day into Holy Ghost Ministries you will be helping us spread the Gospel, touch the world and honor Israel. We would love to have you be one of our first 500 for $500!A preacher can take cash love offerings, of course. They presumably aren't covered by f the strictures of Arkansas ethics law when it comes to acceptance and reporting of gifts to legislators.
Showing 1-2 of 2
Vampires, mummies and the Holy Ghost...these are the things that scare me the most. --…
Holy Goat! Allowing God to be God once again??? If God is all powerful who…
PLAINJIM two you might respect and one that you probably won't. Dershowitz, Callan, DiGenova. Again…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings