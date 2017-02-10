Find out more →

Friday, February 10, 2017

Walton Family Foundation looking for a general counsel

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 11:08 AM

With Betsy DeVos ensconced as federal Education secretary and the prospect increasing for an earthshaking transfer of federal emphasis and dollars from conventional public schools to privatization, these are happy times for the Walton Family Foundation, long putting the Walton billions to work in that same direction in schools (vouchers, charter schools, de-emphasis of traditonal public schools).

So perhaps it is not simply coincidental that the Walton Family Foundation is advertising for its first general counsel.
This role is a rare and compelling opportunity for a mission-driven lawyer with a deep passion for helping to effect transformational change. The Walton Family Foundation (“WFF” or “Foundation”) is a dynamic philanthropic organization seeking to have lasting impact in the areas of K- 12 education, environmental conservation, and quality of life in the home region of Northwest Arkansas http://www.waltonfamilyfoundation.org/. The Foundation’s work has expanded in terms of complexity and reach, thus requiring its first in-house counsel to help guide the Foundation’s continued growth and provide advice on a wide range of legal matters that arise with increasing frequency, including: compliance with laws and regulations applicable to private foundations; general corporate and transactional matters; formulating governance and compliance policies; advising program staff with respect to grantmaking; and special assignments from the Executive Director or family members.
The ad touts the workplace:

WFF is a thirty-year-old foundation with the creative energy of a start-up company, and is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The town of Bentonville, established in 1837, has maintained its historic feel and yet has the vibrancy of a town thriving with corporate activity. It also has an eclectic array of restaurants and compelling museums, including the world class Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

The Foundation provides flexible work-life balance policies and benefits and encourages the use of its supported network of bike trails. Bentonville’s mild climate is conducive to an active lifestyle and its strong school system attractive to families.
The foundation said it was committed to a diverse workforce.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, status of protected veteran or status as a qualified individual with a disability.

