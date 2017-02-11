Find out more →

Saturday, February 11, 2017

State veterans director resigns

Posted By on Sat, Feb 11, 2017 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge MATT SNEAD
  • MATT SNEAD
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this morning the resignation of Matt Snead as director of the state Department of Veterans Affairs.

Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced the resignation of Matt Snead as Director of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs. Snead submitted his letter of resignation to the Governor on Friday. His resignation is effective March 10, 2017.

Governor Hutchinson issued the following statement:

“On behalf of all Arkansans, I would like to thank Matt for his dedicated service over the past two years. He has done an exceptional job representing Arkansas veterans during his tenure with the agency, and I wish him the best of luck in this next chapter of his life.

“We will begin the search for the next ADVA director immediately. In the meantime, I have appointed Bill Wussick, ADVA’s current Assistant Director of Veterans Cemeteries, as interim director. 
Snead told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in confirming his resignation that he wanted to take a "breather"  and to pursue "some personal goals." He was appointed by Hutchinson early in the governor's term beginning in 2015. The department figured in the news recently because of delays in the opening of a new veterans home in North Little Rock because of some aspects out of compliance with long-term care regulations.  It opened to residents at the end of January.

