Texas finds a fraudulent voter. But wait for it ....

Most Shared Hester bill would allow sale of wine in grocery stores Sen. Bart Hester today filed a bill to allow the sale of wine from any winery in grocery stores.

Governor says bills targeting Sharia law and 'sanctuary campuses' are unnecessary At a press conference this morning to sign his military retiree tax cut into law, Governor Hutchinson gave critical remarks about two pieces of legislation by Rep. Brandt Smith (R-Jonesboro) that seem to target immigrants.

Awaiting remorse William Faulkner, who wrote a fine novel or two about coming to terms with an inglorious past and the healing power of remorse, would have liked January — a few days of it, anyway.

All about politics Have Americans really become a nation of gullible cowards? Sometimes it looks that way.

Most Viewed Vandal writes 'Make America Great Again' on works in exhibition A vandal armed with a magic marker defaced five artworks in an exhibition of drawings by Ben Edwards at the Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale last week, writing "Bad Art" and "Make America Great Again" and "Fag" on the works on paper.