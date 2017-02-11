Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Texas finds a fraudulent voter. But wait for it ....

Posted By on Sat, Feb 11, 2017 at 7:44 AM

A report in the New York Times details the case of a 37-year-old woman who moved with her family from Mexico as an infant and voted illegally in two elections in Texas, seemingly at least in part from confusion about her status.

Prosecutors have made her a poster child for vote fraud and she's received an eight-year federal prison sentence that will likely be followed by deportation, leaving four legal citizen children behind.

The story is worth reading for the kicker.

Rosa Maria Ortega, a legal resident who managed to register to vote and participate in the American democratic system despite lack of citizenship, voted Republican, including for the state attorney general responsible for prosecuting her.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Florence Price, groundbreaking composer

Florence Price, groundbreaking composer

Little Rock native Florence Price was the nation's first major African-American female composer. Lesser-known than her male counterpart, William Grant Still, Price is experiencing a renaissance.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation