Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Saturday, February 11, 2017

The immigrant crackdown continues, to the surprise of some Trump backers

Posted By on Sat, Feb 11, 2017 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge CRACKING DOWN: Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have been busy this week rounding up people in the U.S. without authorization. - ICE FILE PHOTO
  • ICE FILE PHOTO
  • CRACKING DOWN: Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have been busy this week rounding up people in the U.S. without authorization.
A surge in arrests of undocumented immigrants has prompted warnings from immigrant advocates and even the Mexican government. Reports the New York Times:

Susannah Volpe, a managing attorney at Ayuda, an immigrant legal services group in Washington, said she had noticed what seemed to be roundups of people, like those without criminal records, that the government had not previously paid much attention to.

“These are agents going into apartment buildings or agents going to worksites,” said Ms. Volpe, who had a client arrested, along with five others, at a construction site in Washington last week. “This is new.”

School principals in Los Angeles have been sent a checklist of things to do in case immigration agents turn up. The Mexican government even warned “the entire Mexican community” in the United States “to take precautions and to keep in touch with their nearest consulate,” after the deportation of a woman who had previously been allowed to remain in the United States.
The Operation Cross Check enforcement action did not include any arrests in Arkansas Friday, according to news reports. But immigrants in Arkansas, and everywhere, are increasingly wary as President Donald Trump delivers on his promise to get tough.

There's an element of rueful humor amid the personal toll of the increasing roundups of people working in the U.S. without authorization. It's the look of surprise on the face of, say, California farmers who backed Donald Trump.

Many assumed Mr. Trump’s pledges were mostly just talk. But two weeks into his administration, Mr. Trump has signed executive orders that have upended the country’s immigration laws. Now farmers here are deeply alarmed about what the new policies could mean for their workers, most of whom are unauthorized, and the businesses that depend on them.

“Everything’s coming so quickly,” Mr. Marchini said....He said that as a businessman, Mr. Trump would know that farmers had invested millions of dollars into produce that is growing right now, and that not being able to pick and sell those crops would represent huge losses for the state economy. “I’m confident that he can grasp the magnitude and the anxiety of what’s happening now.”

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Texas finds a fraudulent voter. But wait for it ....

    A report in the New York Times details the case of a woman who moved with her family from Mexico as an infant and voted illegally in two elections in Texas, seemingly in part from confusion about her status.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 11, 2017

  • Friday's open line

    Here's the open line and a video news roundup.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 10, 2017

  • Arkansas Traveler: Bryan King goes to Kansas to bash Arkansas Works

    Sen. Bryan King, one of the hardline opponents to the Obamacare Medicaid expansion, was brought out to testify in Kansas against that state expanding Medicaid coverage with Obamacare money as Arkansas has done — and continues to do under Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 10, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Arkansas conservatives react to same-sex marriage decision

    Jason Rapert, Mike Huckabee, the Meeks bros, Jerry Cox — beyond these extremists, it's hard to find statements from other Arkansas conservatives. That tell you something?
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Jun 26, 2015

  • The inspiring Hillary Clinton

    Hillary Clinton's campaign for president illustrates again the double standard applied to women. Some writers get it. They even find the supposedly unlikable Clinton inspiring.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 16, 2016

  • In defense of Planned Parenthood and abortion rights

    An op-ed in today's New York Time by Katha Pollitt says what I've been struggling to say about the reaction to the attack on women's reproductive rights launched by means of the undercover videos made by anti-abortion activists.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 5, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Florence Price, groundbreaking composer

Florence Price, groundbreaking composer

Little Rock native Florence Price was the nation's first major African-American female composer. Lesser-known than her male counterpart, William Grant Still, Price is experiencing a renaissance.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation