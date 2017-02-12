Find out more →

Sunday, February 12, 2017

The Sunday open line. And a plug for The Rep.

Posted By on Sun, Feb 12, 2017 at 4:57 PM

Here's an open line. And a plug for the Arkansas Repertory Theatre.

If you can get a ticket for "Sister Act," showing through Feb. .26, snag one. You will not be disappointed. A joyous full house at the matinee today enjoyed the big voices, big cast, flashy costuming and rollicking production of the musical. Hard to figure how someone could NOT like it. Big time show.
