Tom Cotton: Again with the fake news

click to enlarge TOM COTTON: So sure, so wrong.

This misguided ruling is from the Ninth Circuit, the most notoriously left-wing court in America and the most reversed court at the Supreme Court.

In our research, we found that the 9th Circuit has a higher-than-average reversal rate, but not the highest. Additionally, experts told us that counting reversals doesn’t necessarily say much about the quality or substance of the 9th Circuit’s work.

When a three-judge panel refused to reinstate President Donald Trump's travel ban,responded instantly — an erroneously — with pithy criticism. Said Cotton:Whether Cotton gets his information from, who said the same thing, or Hannity is informed by Cotton, both are wrong. Politifact reviewed the claim on reversal rate and found it false, as well as explaining the misleading nature of claims about reversal rates in general.