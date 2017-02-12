Tom Cotton: Again with the fake news

Most Shared Governor says bills targeting Sharia law and 'sanctuary campuses' are unnecessary At a press conference this morning to sign his military retiree tax cut into law, Governor Hutchinson gave critical remarks about two pieces of legislation by Rep. Brandt Smith (R-Jonesboro) that seem to target immigrants.

Awaiting remorse William Faulkner, who wrote a fine novel or two about coming to terms with an inglorious past and the healing power of remorse, would have liked January — a few days of it, anyway.

All about politics Have Americans really become a nation of gullible cowards? Sometimes it looks that way.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Governor says bills targeting Sharia law and 'sanctuary campuses' are unnecessary At a press conference this morning to sign his military retiree tax cut into law, Governor Hutchinson gave critical remarks about two pieces of legislation by Rep. Brandt Smith (R-Jonesboro) that seem to target immigrants.