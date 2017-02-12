Will states protect their citizens from federal data digs? Few stand up.

Free fly fishing classes in Heber Springs
New to fly fishing and don't know where to start?
In Washington state, which has taken a leading role in opposing President Trump’s controversial travel ban executive order, Governor Jay Inslee has ordered his policy and legal staff to conduct a review of data held by selected government agencies and determine whether any data useful to Trump’s deportation force could be shielded from the new administration.Where are the federalists of the state legislatures now? Answer: Some Republicans around the country are working on laws to require compilation of data on immigrants by colleges and using other legislative means to compel local officials to cooperate with federal agencies. Not the EPA, Labor Department, OSHA and IRS, of course.
Meanwhile, legislators in New York, Washington state, California, and Massachusetts have proposed laws to hide state data from the Trump administration. Last week Oregon governor Kate Brown issued a directive ordering that no state resources be used to create a Muslim registry. In response to The Verge’s questions about any additional steps being looked at to keep Oregon’s data away from the Trump administration, Brown’s office said that Governor “Brown is exploring further ways to protect Oregonians against polices [sic] that are not in line with our state’s values” and also pointed to a recent order by the governor to overhaul the state’s cyber security from outside attackers.
Showing 1-2 of 2
Perhaps Arkansas could pass the protection if it wasn't pushed as being about Muslims and…
During my deployment to Iraq every staff officer in my battalion received a Bronze Star,…
Tom Cotton is never concerned with being correct, just Right.
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings