Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Sunday, February 12, 2017

Will states protect their citizens from federal data digs? Few stand up.

Posted By on Sun, Feb 12, 2017 at 8:32 AM

The Verge website asked governors in all 50 states if they'd take steps to prevent use of state databases — every thing from driver to public  benefit records — by federal agencies seeking to, say, build a registry of Muslims or immigrants.

Only 16 governors, not including Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, responded. Of those 16, only three — in Washington, Vermont and Oregon — indicated they would actively look at taking such steps. Some legislators (none in Arkansas to date) are interested in protecting state residents from Trump administration information mining.

In Washington state, which has taken a leading role in opposing President Trump’s controversial travel ban executive order, Governor Jay Inslee has ordered his policy and legal staff to conduct a review of data held by selected government agencies and determine whether any data useful to Trump’s deportation force could be shielded from the new administration.

Meanwhile, legislators in New York, Washington state, California, and Massachusetts have proposed laws to hide state data from the Trump administration. Last week Oregon governor Kate Brown issued a directive ordering that no state resources be used to create a Muslim registry. In response to The Verge’s questions about any additional steps being looked at to keep Oregon’s data away from the Trump administration, Brown’s office said that Governor “Brown is exploring further ways to protect Oregonians against polices [sic] that are not in line with our state’s values” and also pointed to a recent order by the governor to overhaul the state’s cyber security from outside attackers.
Where are the federalists of the state legislatures now? Answer: Some Republicans around the country are working on laws to require compilation of data on immigrants by colleges and using other legislative means to compel local officials to cooperate with federal agencies. Not the EPA, Labor Department, OSHA and IRS, of course.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Governor says bills targeting Sharia law and 'sanctuary campuses' are unnecessary

    At a press conference this morning to sign his military retiree tax cut into law, Governor Hutchinson gave critical remarks about two pieces of legislation by Rep. Brandt Smith (R-Jonesboro) that seem to target immigrants.

  • Awaiting remorse

    William Faulkner, who wrote a fine novel or two about coming to terms with an inglorious past and the healing power of remorse, would have liked January — a few days of it, anyway.

  • All about politics

    Have Americans really become a nation of gullible cowards? Sometimes it looks that way.

Visit Arkansas

Free fly fishing classes in Heber Springs

Free fly fishing classes in Heber Springs

New to fly fishing and don't know where to start?

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation