Arkansas Ambulance Association

Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police

Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care

Arkansas Home Builders Association

Arkansas Vending Council

Bernstein, Litowitz, Berger & Grossman, LLP

Conway County Legal Beverage Association

CVS Health

Delta Dental of Arkansas

Distilled Spirits Council of the United States

Farm & Home Mutual Insurance Company

Leads OnLine /Leads OnLabs

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Petit Jean Meats

Plains All American Pipeline, LP

Reliance Health Care

SAS

Selected Funeral & Life Insurance Company

Shelter Insurance

Southern Pioneer Property & Casualty Insurance Company

Southland Racing and Gaming

United Home Insurance Company



In reporting earlier on free drinks and eats for the House and Senate this week, I didn't yet have in hand the reports on which legislative committees are in line this week for separate entertainment this week under the loophole created to allow lobbyist fetes when whole committees are invited.The House and Senate don't post these events, which are arranged through the legislative staff and were devised as another way for lobbyists to defy voters who thought they'd outlawed lobbyist wining and dining by a 2014 constitutional amendment. Voters got taken: Freebies continue for legislators who also scammed higher pay and longer terms in office through the Trojan horse amendment.Committee free feedbags this week:TODAY, 6 p.m., Lost Forty Brewing. Hosts: Associated General Contractors, Arkansas Rural Water Association, Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association, Wright Lindsey and Jennings law firm, American Council of Engineering Companies of Arkansas, Arkansas Water and Wastewater Managers Association, Beaver Water District. Arranged by Robert Coon of Impact Management.WEDNESDAY, 6 p.m. dinner at Trio's. Host:lobbying outfit). Arranged by Camie Boggess. Hawkins lists these clients:, dinner at the Butcher Block: Host:Arranged by Michelle Kitchens.