Monday, February 13, 2017

Arkansas Politics / Ethics Big Swill update: The committee dining schedule

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 10:27 AM

unnamed-1.jpg

In reporting earlier on free drinks and eats for the House and Senate this week, I didn't yet have in hand the reports on which legislative committees are in line this week for separate entertainment this week under the loophole created to allow lobbyist fetes when whole committees are invited.

The House and Senate don't post these events, which are arranged through the legislative staff and were devised as another way for lobbyists to defy voters who thought they'd outlawed lobbyist wining and dining by a 2014 constitutional amendment. Voters got taken: Freebies continue for legislators who also scammed higher pay and longer terms in office through the Trojan horse amendment.

Committee free feedbags this week:

TODAY

Senate and House City, County and Local  Affairs Committees, 6 p.m., Lost Forty Brewing. Hosts: Associated General Contractors, Arkansas Rural Water Association, Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association, Wright Lindsey and Jennings law firm, American Council of Engineering Companies of Arkansas, Arkansas Water and Wastewater Managers Association, Beaver Water District. Arranged by Robert Coon of Impact Management.

WEDNESDAY

House Insurance and Commerce Committee, 6 p.m. dinner at Trio's. Host: DBH Management Consultants (Bruce Hawkins' lobbying outfit). Arranged by Camie Boggess. Hawkins lists these clients:

Arkansas Ambulance Association
Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police
Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care
Arkansas Home Builders Association
Arkansas Vending Council
Bernstein, Litowitz, Berger & Grossman, LLP
Conway County Legal Beverage Association
CVS Health
Delta Dental of Arkansas
Distilled Spirits Council of the United States
Farm & Home Mutual Insurance Company
Leads OnLine /Leads OnLabs
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
Petit Jean Meats
Plains All American Pipeline, LP
Reliance Health Care
SAS
Selected Funeral & Life Insurance Company
Shelter Insurance
Southern Pioneer Property & Casualty Insurance Company
Southland Racing and Gaming
United Home Insurance Company
House Agriculture Committee, dinner at the Butcher Block: Host: Arkansas Farm Bureau. Arranged by Michelle Kitchens.

