Arkansas Blog

Monday, February 13, 2017

Eight more weeks of the legislature in store

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 4:29 PM

A House resolution that zipped out of committee today envisions this legislative session being extended until a recess April 7, with a return for adjournment May 5.

The legislature convened Jan. 9 for a 60-day session. Lucky us. this means we get better than a month more than the constitutional allotment (not to mention the per diem and other costs attendant to the annual assault on liberty and common sense.) Lobbyists will be standing by with lubrication to keep the lawmakers entertained during the evening hours.

