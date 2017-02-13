Most Shared Awaiting remorse William Faulkner, who wrote a fine novel or two about coming to terms with an inglorious past and the healing power of remorse, would have liked January — a few days of it, anyway.

All about politics Have Americans really become a nation of gullible cowards? Sometimes it looks that way.

University gun bill has church complication, UA faculty member writes Rep. Charlie Collins' bill to mandate that universities allow staff with permits to carry concealed weapons on campus will be before a Senate committee Wednesday and one opponent, John Pijanoski, chair of the Campus Faculty Senate at the University of Arkansas, has written about another problem with the legislation (apart from near universal campus opposition.)

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.