Monday's open line and the daily news roundup

Free fly fishing classes in Heber Springs
New to fly fishing and don't know where to start?
Showing 1-5 of 5
Brad Lombardi: So, you're ok with Jason Rapert "Allowing God to be God once again?"…
It has to end up in a catastrophe, Diogenes
70 y.o surrounded by yes men/ women, waiters, offspring from various wives, he is a…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings