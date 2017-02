Rep. Bob Ballinger a big loser — 112 pounds — and big winner of cash for effort

BEFORE AND AFTER: Rep. Bob Ballinger.

In an effort to help more Arkansans begin a healthy lifestyle, Rep. Bob Ballinger (District 97) is sharing his story of weight loss success.



Rep. Ballinger has lost 112 pounds since July of 2016.



Once over 360 pounds, pre-diabetic and suffering from high blood pressure, Ballinger’s health was quickly deteriorating. “I have 7 kids and want to be around for a while. I knew I needed to do something.”



As a source of motivation, Rep. Ballinger’s brother invited him to participate in a $10,000 Team Challenge through HealthyWage.com. The website provides cash incentives, social and expert-based support, tools and resources, and goal-setting and tracking technologies to address obesity.



Alongside his brother, sister-in-law, wife, and mother, Ballinger competed against other teams in a contest to lose the most weight and win the top prize of $10,000. Within 12 weeks, Ballinger lost 60 pounds and helped his family win 1st place.



Rep. Ballinger then participated in a second $10,000 challenge with HealthyWage and lost an additional 51 pounds. In the second challenge Rep. Ballinger teamed up with friends including Rep. Jim Dotson (District 93). The team averaged a 16.59% weight loss and tied with two competing teams for 1st place.



“This provided the incentive and accountability I needed to be successful. In the end, it came down to diet and exercise. I know the struggle that 30% of Arkansans face when it comes to obesity. Whether it’s an online contest or just having a friend that can encourage you, I hope Arkansans who are struggling to live a healthier lifestyle find the motivation they need to take the first step.”



Thehas distributed a news release aboutmajor weight loss, an effort that won his family a $10,000 cash prize through a weight-loss wagering website.The release:I congratulated Ballinger, 43, of Hindsville, earlier on his success. I observed, based on my own experience, that the really hard part lies ahead. Keeping off lost weight.The Healthywage website indicates participants pay $70to enter three-month weight-loss contests. Rules here. There are varying wagers and contests available for different weight-loss goals. Huffington Post, in an article several years ago , notes that the company makes money from amounts wagered by unsuccessful dieters, but also from sponsors of advertising and other sources.