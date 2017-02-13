Find out more →

Monday, February 13, 2017

Trane to close Fort Smith HVAC plant

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 11:13 AM

40/29 reports that Trane is closing a facility in Fort Smith that makes residential heating and air conditioning systems and transferring the work to plants in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia and Texas. The number of jobs affected was not specified.

A Trane plant in Fort Smith that makes commercial equipment is not affected, a company spokesman said.
