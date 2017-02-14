Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Financial troubles mount for Sen. Jake Files

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 7:25 AM

click to enlarge QUESTIONS: For Sen. Jake Files.
  • QUESTIONS: For Sen. Jake Files.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported this morning on information dug up thanks to Fort Smith city official diligence of the mounting questions about tstate Sen. Jake Files actions in overseeing building of a $1.6 million sports complex for the city.

It has been pitched by Files as a volunteer effort by a nonprofit organization from which he will make no profit. It has failed to meet construction deadlines.

The latest news is the finding of irregularities in bidding documents for subcontractors, which Files apparently prepared. The legitimacy of the bids and the subcontractors themselves seem to be open to question.

Files also has been tapping General Improvement Fund money that he controls to support payments to his nonprofit. In all, the city has advanced Files more than $1 million for the incomplete project.

As recently as December, Files was seeking more GIF money for the work. This is state surplus, divided upby legislators in a process that has been challenged in court as unconstitutional. Former Rep. Micah Neal recently pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks from GIF money he'd directed to nonprofit groups and other legislators had roles in directing significant sums to the same nonprofits. No one else has been charged.

If ever there was a time to look pure on GIF money, that time has been in recent months, given the ongoing federal probe of GIF spending.

Legislation in Joint Budget that I've seen recently provides a vehicle to continue the General Improvement Fund category in some fashion, though the surplus on which the pork barrel has relied in the past may not be available this year. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he wants to put an end to the pork barreling. Legislators are addicted however.

Files' financial difficulties burst into the news last year when we reported that lobbyist Bruce Hawkins had made him a $30,000 personal loan that helped Files deal with business liens.


Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Flynn resigns, but the case isn't closed

    Michael Flynn's gone, but his and Donald Trump's relationship with Russia in the election and since should not be forgotten.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 14, 2017

  • State representative in dispute with mortgage company

    State Rep. Mark Lowery of Maumelle went to court last week to seek an injunction to stop the scheduled sale of his Maumelle home in a foreclosure sale at the county courthouse at 10 a.m. today.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 14, 2017

  • Eight more weeks of the legislature in store

    A House resolution that zipped out of committee today envisions this legislative session being extended until a recess April 7, with a return for adjournment May 5.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 13, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • University gun bill has church complication, UA faculty member writes

    Rep. Charlie Collins' bill to mandate that universities allow staff with permits to carry concealed weapons on campus will be before a Senate committee Wednesday and one opponent, John Pijanoski, chair of the Campus Faculty Senate at the University of Arkansas, has written about another problem with the legislation (apart from near universal campus opposition.)

Visit Arkansas

Free fly fishing classes in Heber Springs

Free fly fishing classes in Heber Springs

New to fly fishing and don't know where to start?

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation