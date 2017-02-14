Flynn resigns, but the case isn't closed

Most Shared University gun bill has church complication, UA faculty member writes Rep. Charlie Collins' bill to mandate that universities allow staff with permits to carry concealed weapons on campus will be before a Senate committee Wednesday and one opponent, John Pijanoski, chair of the Campus Faculty Senate at the University of Arkansas, has written about another problem with the legislation (apart from near universal campus opposition.)

Most Viewed State representative in dispute with mortgage company State Rep. Mark Lowery of Maumelle went to court last week to seek an injunction to stop the scheduled sale of his Maumelle home in a foreclosure sale at the county courthouse at 10 a.m. today.

Financial troubles mount for Sen. Jake Files The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported this morning on information dug up thanks to Fort Smith city official diligence of the mounting questions about the state Sen. Jake Files actions in overseeing building of a $1.6 million sports complex for the city.