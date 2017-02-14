Find out more →

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Flynn resigns, but the case isn't closed

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 7:33 AM

GONE, BUT THE MATTER SHOULD NOT BE FORGOTTEN: What did Michael Flynn tell the Russians and what did Donald Trumo know about it.
  • GONE, BUT THE MATTER SHOULD NOT BE FORGOTTEN: What did Michael Flynn tell the Russians and what did Donald Trumo know about it.
Michael Flynn has resigned as national security adviser to President Donald Trump amid growing evidence that he lied about his discussions with Russia and that the incoming Trump administration had been warned that Flynn amounted to a security risk.

Diane Ravitch, and undoubtedly others, have summarized the pending question with Watergate-era precision: "What did the president know and when did he know it?"

The matter of Russian influence in the November election and the clandestine relationship between Trump and Vladimir Putin's government demands a full bipartisan investigation. To date, congressional Republicans seem more interested in continuing to pursue Hillary Clinton's private e-mail server.

Flynn now has been jettisoned by both Democratic and Republican administrations. Trump's judgment in choosing this unguided missile in the first place should not be forgotten.

Flynn lasted less than seven hours after Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway said Flynn had the "full confidence" of the president.

