Tuesday, February 14, 2017

French Hill plans 'teletownhall': That doesn't mean meet the public

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 4:38 PM

Jo Ann Campbell reports that U.S. Rep. French Hill's office has told her he will have a "town hall" meeting Wednesday with constituents who've clamored to ask him to do his job on Obamacare and other issues.

I use the term town hall in quotes because Campbell quotes the office as expecting such a meeting at 8 p.m.

At this moment, I can find no mention of the meeting on his Twitter account or his Facebook page or his web page.

I called the Little Rock office and was told there is no television town hall scheduled tomorrow evening or any time. A "teletownhall" is scheduled in the afternoon: that is, the congressman will call phone numbers and ask if they'd like to listen in to a Q&A and be given an opportunity to ask questions.

I've submitted questions about the event:

Is there a way to dial in?

How are participants to receive calls chosen?

Will the congressman ever hold a  public event open to all comers?

I'll update should his staff answer the questions, submitted by e-mail at their request after a call to the D.C. office.

I've joined some of these teletownhalls by various politicians over the years. It's often hard to clear the call screeners with tough questions.

UPDATE: Michael Siegel of Hill's staff responded this way to the listed questions:

To answer your questions: We regularly have teletownhall’s and we will be having one tomorrow. People can dial in, and I am happy to provide you with that information. I will get it to you tomorrow AM.




