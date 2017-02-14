French Hill plans 'teletownhall': That doesn't mean meet the public

click to enlarge

To answer your questions: We regularly have teletownhall’s and we will be having one tomorrow. People can dial in, and I am happy to provide you with that information. I will get it to you tomorrow AM.

Jo Ann Campbell reports thatoffice has told her he will have a "town hall" meeting Wednesday with constituents who've clamored to ask him to do his job on Obamacare and other issues.I use the term town hall in quotes because Campbell quotes the office as expecting such a meeting at 8 p.m.At this moment, I can find no mention of the meeting on his Twitter account or his Facebook page or his web page.I called the Little Rock office and was told there is no television town hall scheduled tomorrow evening or any time. A "teletownhall" is scheduled in the afternoon: that is, the congressman will call phone numbers and ask if they'd like to listen in to a Q&A and be given an opportunity to ask questions.I've submitted questions about the event:Is there a way to dial in?How are participants to receive calls chosen?Will the congressman ever hold a public event open to all comers?I'll update should his staff answer the questions, submitted by e-mail at their request after a call to the D.C. office.I've joined some of these teletownhalls by various politicians over the years. It's often hard to clear the call screeners with tough questions.UPDATE: Michael Siegel of Hill's staff responded this way to the listed questions: