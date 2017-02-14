Ghana names an honorary consul in Little Rock

Free fly fishing classes in Heber Springs
New to fly fishing and don't know where to start?
The Embassy of the Republic of Ghana in Washington, D.C., has the honour and privilege to announce the opening of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Ghana in 1323 South Broadway Street, Little Rock, Arkansas 72202 with effect from Friday, 17th February, 2017.Ghana has had other Arkansas ties. It took Secretary of State Mark Martin on a trip in 2015. Sen. Jason Rapert has talked of his mission trips there.
Opening the Honorary Consulate in Little Rock is to give a long-standing relationship between Ghana and the United States a further boost. It is to contribute significantly to mutually shared objective of taking both countries to a higher level of cooperation in such areas as, trade, investment, development cooperation, education, culture and people to people contacts.
Mr. Sherman Banks whose picture appears below is the Honorary Consul of the Consulate of the Republic of Ghana.
By this release, the Embassy of the Republic of Ghana requests all persons and institutions concerned to give Mr. Sherman Banks, the cooperation and respect he may need.
