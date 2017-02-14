Find out more →

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

In Texas: A tort reform lesson

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 10:53 AM

A Senate committee today is considering the proposed constitutional amendment to blow a hole in the ability to sue over personal damages by placing limits on damage awards and attorney fees.

Texas had so-called "tort reform" for years. One consequence: Abysmal nursing home care. The nursing home lobby is primary mover of the effort to restrict access to the courthouse for injured people.

The AARP reports here on the "crisis" in the quality of nursing home care in Texas.

