Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Legislative update: 'Tort reform' comes out of Senate committee

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 4:17 PM

The usual sludge gurgled through the legislature today.

The House voted 79-3 to make it a crime for a doctor to perform an abortion for a women moved to terminate a pregnancy on account of sex of the fetus. A few states have done this. No such law has been challenged, though it seems unlikely to pass muster in cout in the unlikely event a woman were to admit to a sex-selection abortion and be denied it, then forced to sue.

Women need not offer a reason for an abortion, particularly in the earliest stages of pregnancy. A bunch of Arkansas legislators don't have the power to interfere with that Constitutional right. This bill is merely a way to pry into a woman's reasons for seeking abortion and to further disrupt the process and discourage the woman.

The Senate had on its calendar but didn't vote on House Speaker Jeremy Gillam's bill to widen exceptions in the laughingly mislabeled ethics amendment to clear the way for foreign junkets and other entertainment. Might resistance still linger in the Senate, which defeated the bill on its first vote?

A House committee held up Democratic Rep. Clarke Tucker's bill to make it a law violation not only in office but also after election but before taking office to accept benefits in return for official actions. Legislators in the meeting were concerned somebody might view a campaign contribution as triggering an investigation of subsequent official action. Tucker said he'd work on an amendment to address that concern.

UPDATE:

Testimony was heard in the Senate on several constitutional amendments, including the Senate-preferred idea of making it just about impossible to say doctors for malpractice and nursing homes for patient abuse. The measure also would strip the Supreme Court of rule-making authority. UPDATE: The Committee, after a second round of hearings this afternoon, took votes on a series of amendments. Only SJR 8, the tort reform amendment, got sufficient votes to be the amendment the Senate will recommend this year. Motions fror approval were made on four other amendments, but none got more than two votes.

Under the Constitution, the legislature may recommend three amendments each year, plus an additonal one altering public official pay. But rules adopted for this session anticipate one amendment each for House and Senate. Rules can always be changed, of course. In the House, the speaker has evinced some interest in a procedural amendment on the process for referring constittuional amendments. But an attack on equal education, vote suppression and other pet topics are also floating around.

There's probably more, but it doesn't get any better.

Tags:

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of Arkanas Legislature

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Florence Price, groundbreaking composer

    Little Rock native Florence Price was the nation's first major African-American female composer. Lesser-known than her male counterpart, William Grant Still, Price is experiencing a renaissance.

  • University gun bill has church complication, UA faculty member writes

    Rep. Charlie Collins' bill to mandate that universities allow staff with permits to carry concealed weapons on campus will be before a Senate committee Wednesday and one opponent, John Pijanoski, chair of the Campus Faculty Senate at the University of Arkansas, has written about another problem with the legislation (apart from near universal campus opposition.)

Visit Arkansas

Free fly fishing classes in Heber Springs

Free fly fishing classes in Heber Springs

New to fly fishing and don't know where to start?

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation