State representative in dispute with mortgage company

click to enlarge CONTESTING FORECLOSURE: Rep. Mark Lowery.

of Maumelle went to court last week to seek an injunction to stop the scheduled sale of his Maumelle home in a foreclosure sale at the county courthouse at 10 a.m. today.According to court filings, a hearing on his injunction request has been scheduled in Judge Timothy Fox's court for Feb. 21.Lowery's lawsuit contends Nationstar Mortgage had approved a payment plan of about $1,200 a month in the fall, but begin rejecting his payments, including a December payment. If the house is sold at foreclosure, Lowery will lose "significant equity," his complaint said.There's no response on file from the mortgage company, which is using the non-judicial foreclosure process provided in Arkansas law.Lowery's complaint doesn't disclose the amount owed on the house on Summit Valley Circle. It's carried on the tax rolls with a value of $249,000. An assignment of the mortgage in November said it had an original principal sum of $222,673.